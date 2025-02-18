Bio-Techne Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne Corporation ( TECH ) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions dedicated to advancing biomedical research and diagnostics. With a market cap of $10.4 billion , Bio-Techne develops innovative reagents, instruments, and diagnostic tools that support healthcare providers, laboratories, and researchers in the life sciences industry.

Shares of Bio-Techne have underperformed the broader market over the past year. The stock has declined 6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied nearly 22.3% . In 2025, the stock is down 8.5%, while SPX has gained 4% on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, Bio-Techne has also lagged behind the iShares Biotechnology ETF’s ( IBB ) 1.3% growth over the past year and 3.3% on a YTD basis.

Shares of Bio-Techne have lagged behind the broader market and its peers over the past year, pressured by weaker demand trends and macroeconomic uncertainties in the life sciences sector. However, the stock jumped 3.7% on Feb. 5 following its Q2 2025 earnings release. The company reported a 9% year-over-year revenue increase to $297 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $285.3 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 exceeded expectations of $0.38. Adjusted EBITDA reached $96.1 million with a strong 32.4% margin. The operating margin improved to 16% from 13.9% a year ago, and the free cash flow margin rose to 26.1%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect Bio-Techne to report a 6.4% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $1.67. The company's earnings surprise history is robust. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Bio-Techne stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of the 13 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend a “Strong Buy,” and three suggest a “Hold” rating.

This configuration has been consistent over the past months.

On Feb. 6, Scotiabank analyst Sung Ji Nam raised Bio-Techne's price target to $90 from $88 , maintaining an “Outperform” rating, citing strong Q2 results and improving biopharma demand.

The mean price target of $87.25 represents a premium of 32.3% to current price levels. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $95 suggests a massive potential upside of 44.1%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.