Is Bio-Techne Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold After a Wealth Manager Dumps Its Entire Stake?

Key Points

Hollow Brook Wealth Management sold its entire position in Bio-Techne -- 174,677 shares -- during the fourth quarter of 2025, for an estimated $10.7 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The position was previously 2.3% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

Post-trade, the fund holds zero shares of Bio-Techne.

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According to a Feb. 17, 2026, SEC filing, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC sold out its entire position in Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) during the fourth quarter of 2025. The fund divested 174,677 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $10.7 million based on the average price for the quarter.

What else to know

The fund is no longer exposed to Bio-Techne, with the stake accounting for 0% of 13F AUM after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: GLDM: $104.04 million (26.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: DMLP: $17.96 million (4.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $14.89 million (3.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $14.42 million (3.7% of AUM)

On March 13, 2026, shares of Bio-Techne closed at $51.47, down 12.68% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.22 billion Net income (TTM) $81.10 million Dividend yield 0.62% Price (as of market close Mar. 12, 2026) $51.47

Company snapshot

Develops and manufactures life science reagents, analytical instruments, and diagnostic products, including proteins, antibodies, assays, and molecular diagnostic kits

Generates revenue through the sale of proprietary research tools, diagnostic assays, and instruments to both research and clinical markets globally

Serves academic, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical diagnostic customers seeking advanced solutions for research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development

Bio-Techne is a leading provider of specialized reagents, analytical instruments, and diagnostic solutions for the life sciences and clinical diagnostics sectors. The company leverages a diverse portfolio of proprietary brands and technologies to address complex needs in research and clinical applications. Its strong presence in both protein sciences and diagnostics enables it to serve a broad customer base and maintain a competitive position in the global biotechnology market.

What this transaction means for investors

Hollow Brook's decision to fully exit its Bio-Techne position is notable -- not just because of the size of the sale, but because a complete exit carries more weight than a partial sale. When a fund walks away entirely from a stock that was previously a 2.3% position in its portfolio, it can be worth investigating.

Bio-Techne has had a tough stretch. Shares have trailed the broader market by nearly 34 percentage points over the past year, weighed down by sluggish spending from biopharma and biotech customers, and revenue growth that has slowed to the low single digits. Its most recent quarter showed flat revenue year over year -- not exactly the kind of momentum that keeps wealth managers holding on.

That said, a complete exit doesn't necessarily signal a broken company. Bio-Techne still has some positives going for it -- roughly 80% of its revenue is recurring, it holds a respected position in protein sciences, and the average analyst price target, according to TipRanks, is roughly $74 -- more than 40% above the current share price. Also, keep in mind that Hollow Brook's largest remaining holding is a gold ETF, which tells you something about its overall risk posture. The fund may simply be pivoting toward more defensive or commodities-oriented positions as market uncertainty grows.

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Andy Gould has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.