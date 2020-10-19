Markets
Bio-Techne Releases SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen Serology Module For COVID-19 Research

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) announced that ProteinSimple, a Bio-Techne brand, released its SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen Serology Module for Jess and Wes Simple Western automated western blotting systems. It is intended for research use only. The company said the serology assay accelerates COVID-19 research and vaccine development through rapid characterization of human immune response to multiple SARS-CoV-2 antigens.

The SARS-CoV-2 multi-antigen assay for Simple Western offers quantitative characterization of patient serum or plasma derived human IgG antibodies reactive against recombinant Nucleocapsid protein, S1 receptor binding domain protein, S1 subunit full length, S2 subunit full length, and Spike viral antigens within one 3-hour run.

