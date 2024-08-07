Bio-Techne Q4 24 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on August 7, 2024, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar

To listen to the call, dial 1-800-343-4136 (US) or 1-203-518-9843 (International), Conference ID: BioTechne.

For a replay call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), Conference ID 11156560.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.