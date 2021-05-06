Markets
Bio-Techne Q3 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.79 compared to $1.39, prior year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.55, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. GAAP operating income increased 43.6% to $68.6 million. GAAP EPS increased to $1.12 from $0.92.

Third quarter net sales increased 25% to $243.6 million. Organic growth was 22%, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $228.22 million, for the quarter.

Bio-Techne announced its Board has decided to pay a dividend of $0.32 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The quarterly dividend will be payable May 28, 2021 to all common shareholders of record on May 17, 2021.

