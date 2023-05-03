Bio-Techne Q3 Profit Matches Estimates; Organic Revenue Up 3%

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) reported that its third quarter net earnings attributable to company increased to $70.2 million from $60.7 million, last year. GAAP EPS was $0.43, compared to $0.37. Adjusted EPS was $0.53, flat with last year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.53, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased 1% to $294.1 million. Organic growth was 3%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $296.66 million in revenue.

Bio-Techne announced that its Board has decided to pay a dividend of $0.08 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The quarterly dividend will be payable May 26, 2023, to all common shareholders of record on May 15, 2023.

