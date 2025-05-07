Bio-Techne Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Stock Up in Premarket

Bio-Techne TECH reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 56 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. The bottom line improved from the year-ago figure of 48 cents.

The quarter's adjustments eliminated the impact of certain one-time items, including amortization of intangibles and Wilson Wolf intangible assets, acquired inventory, and restructuring and restructuring-related costs, among others.

GAAP EPS was 14 cents compared with 31 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of TECH rose 5.8% in pre-market trading today.

TECH's Q3 Revenues in Detail

Bio-Techne registered net sales of $316.2 million, up 4.2% year over year on a reported basis and 6% on an organic basis. The figure also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Quarter in Detail

The company reports under two business segments — Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics.

Within Protein Sciences, Bio-Techne recorded revenues of $227.7 million, up 6% year over year (up 7% organically). As of Dec. 31, 2023, a business within the Protein Sciences Segment met the criteria as held-for-sale. This business has been excluded from the segment's fiscal 2025 operating results.

Within Diagnostics and Genomics, sales improved 2% to $89.2 million (up 2% organically as well) in the fiscal third quarter.

Margin Trend

Bio-Techne’s gross profit edged up 4.9% to $214.6 million. Gross margin expanded 43 basis points (bps) to 67.9% despite a 2.8% rise in cost of sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses escalated 35.2% to $151.3 million. Research and development expenses totaled $24.6 million, down 4.6% year over year. Total operating expenses were $175.8 million, up 27.8% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Operating margin contracted a huge 984 bps to 12.2% in the reported quarter.

Capital Structure

Bio-Techne exited the fiscal third quarter with cash and equivalents and short-term available-for-sale investments of $140.7 million compared with $177.5 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Long-term debt obligations totaled $330 million at the end of the reported quarter compared with $319 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities was $189.3 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter compared with $223.5 million a year ago.

Bio-Techne Corp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bio-Techne Corp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bio-Techne Corp Quote

Our Take on Bio-Techne Results

Bio-Techne exited third-quarter fiscal 2025 with better-than-expected results, wherein both earnings and revenues exceeded the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company registered a year-over-year improvement in organic sales for both segments. Additionally, expanding gross margin looks encouraging.

According to Bio-Techne’s management, the start of fiscal 2025 was largely consistent with the company’s expectations. During the quarter, the company experienced an improvement in the biopharma end-market. This was augmented by the strong results of its cell therapy and protein analysis instrumentation businesses.

Meanwhile, a huge contraction in operating margin does not bode well.

TECH's Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Bio-Techne currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are AngioDynamics ANGO, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and Boston Scientific BSX.

AngioDynamics, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of 3 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 13-cent loss. Revenues of $72 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ANGO has an estimated fiscal 2026 earnings growth rate of 27.8% compared with the S&P 500 composite’s 10.5% growth. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 70.9%.

Integer Holdings, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, posted a first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.31, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. Revenues of $437.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%.

ITGR has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 20.8% compared with the industry’s 14.3% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with the average surprise being 2.8%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%. Revenues of $4.66 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

BSX has an estimated 2025 earnings growth rate of 15.9% compared with the S&P 500 composite’s 11.9% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.8%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.