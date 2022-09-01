Bio-Techne Proposes Four-for-one Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Thursday proposed for a four-for-one stock split, and plans to seek shareholder approval in the annual meeting to be held on October 27.

The stock split, which the company intends to implement in the form of a stock dividend, is expected to occur in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

TECH, closed at $331.81 on Wednesday, lost more than 30% of its value in the last 1 year.

