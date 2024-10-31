Bio-Techne price target raised to $84 from $82 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Bio-Techne (TECH) to $84 from $82 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported FY1Q revenue/EPS ahead of its model, helped by better-than-expected cell and gene therapy performance.
