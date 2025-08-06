Bio-Techne Posts Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne (TECH) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $17.8 million compared to net income of $40.6 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.11 compared to profit of $0.25. Adjusted EPS increased to $0.53 from $0.49.

Kim Kelderman, President and CEO of Bio-Techne, said: "We achieved strong performance in our cell therapy and protein analysis instrumentation growth pillars, supported by a resilient pharma market."

Net sales increased 4% to $317.0 million. Organic revenue increased 3% compared to the prior year.

