Bio-Techne Partners With USP To Distribute MAb And AAV Standards For Biotherapeutic Development

June 24, 2025 — 10:36 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) has entered a distribution agreement with the U.S. Pharmacopeia - USP, allowing it to sell USP monoclonal antibody - mAb and adeno-associated virus - AAV reference standards alongside its analytical tools, such as the Maurice system.

This collaboration aims to streamline mAb and gene therapy development by providing researchers and manufacturers with robust, regulatory-aligned reference materials to ensure product quality and safety.

The agreement addresses the rising demand for reliable analytics in biosimilar and gene therapy development. USP's well-characterized mAb and AAV standards, when paired with Bio-Techne's MauriceFlex system, enable efficient analysis of purity, size, charge, and identity in complex biologics.

USP's Fouad Atouf emphasized the expanded access to quality solutions, while Bio-Techne's Will Geist highlighted the shared commitment to advancing therapeutic development and ensuring high standards for patient care.

Tuesday, TECH closed at $50.00, up 1.42%, and traded after hours to close at $50.97, gaining an additional 1.93% on the NasdaqGS.

