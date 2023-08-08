News & Insights

Bio-Techne misses revenue estimates on biotech funding crunch

August 08, 2023 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara and Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bio-Techne Corp TECH.O reported fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, hit by weak demand for biopharma services including tools and compounds used to make therapeutics and vaccines.

The funding crunch has been exacerbated by the collapse of U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank, a key investment banker in the biotech sector.

Sales at the protein science unit, Bio-Techne Corp biggest, was $223 million compared to Refinitiv estimates of $230.9 million. The unit makes compounds used by biotech and pharmaceutical companies for development of treatments, including cell therapies and gene therapies.

Danaher Corp DHR.N and Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.Olast month cut their full-year profit forecasts, hit by weak demand for its biopharma services including tools and compounds used to make therapeutics and vaccines.

Sales at the diagnostics and genomics unit – which makes clinical instruments, reagents, and other critical care products used to diagnose diseases – rose 10% to $79 million during the quarter.

