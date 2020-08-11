Bio-Techne Develops SARS-CoV-1/2 Spike RBD LlaMABody Recombinant Antibody

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) announced the release of the SARS-CoV-1/2 Spike RBD LlaMABody Recombinant Antibody, which binds to the SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor binding domain and blocks the virus from binding to its host receptor, ACE-2, inhibiting viral infection. It is the first commercially available antibody that is produced using the VHH72 CoV-2 RBD Blocking/Neutralization clone.

Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment, said: "This new SARS-CoV-1/2 Spike RBD LlaMABody Recombinant Antibody is just part of a growing portfolio of tools from Bio-Techne that support SARS-CoV-2 research, diagnostics and therapeutic development."

