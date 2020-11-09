Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) Exceeded Expectations And The Analyst Consensus Has Been Reviewing Its Models

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. It was a positive result, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both performing well. Revenues were 10% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$204m, while EPS of US$0.83 beat analyst models by 9.7%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:TECH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Bio-Techne from ten analysts is for revenues of US$838.3m in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plummet 45% to US$3.59 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$822.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.01 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the real cut to new EPS forecasts.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 6.8% to US$311, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Bio-Techne, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$365 and the most bearish at US$184 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 10%, in line with its 11% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 9.0% next year. So although Bio-Techne is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Bio-Techne. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Bio-Techne going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Bio-Techne has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

