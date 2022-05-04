Bio-Techne Corp. Q3 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.14 compared to $1.80, a year ago. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.00, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted operating income increased 17%, or 32% reported, to $114.6 million.

Net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne increased to $60.74 million from $45.78 million, prior year. GAAP earnings per share was $1.48 compared to $1.12, prior year.

Third quarter organic revenue increased by 17%, or 19% reported, to $290.4 million. Analysts on average had estimated $279.27 million in revenue.

Bio-Techne Corporation also announced that its Board has decided to pay a dividend of $0.32 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The quarterly dividend will be payable May 27, 2022, to all common shareholders of record on May 16, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.