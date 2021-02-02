Markets
TECH

Bio-Techne Corp. Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Organic Revenue Up 19% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH), a global life sciences company, reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.62 compared to $1.08, a year ago. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.37, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter organic revenue increased by 19% (21% reported) to $224.3 million. Analysts expected revenue of $206.5 million, for the quarter.

Bio-Techne Corporation said its Board of Directors has decided to pay a dividend of $0.32 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The quarterly dividend will be payable February 26, 2021 to all common shareholders of record on February 12, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TECH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular