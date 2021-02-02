Bio-Techne Corp. Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Organic Revenue Up 19% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH), a global life sciences company, reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.62 compared to $1.08, a year ago. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.37, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter organic revenue increased by 19% (21% reported) to $224.3 million. Analysts expected revenue of $206.5 million, for the quarter.

Bio-Techne Corporation said its Board of Directors has decided to pay a dividend of $0.32 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The quarterly dividend will be payable February 26, 2021 to all common shareholders of record on February 12, 2021.

