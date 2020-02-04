Bio-Techne Corp. Q2 Adj. Profit Rises; Organic Revenue Up 6% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.08, compared to $1.06 last year, an increase of 2%, despite foreign currency exchange headwinds negatively impacting results by $0.08. On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.13, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted operating income increased 9% from previous year.

Second-quarter net sales increased 6% year-on-year to $184.9 million. Organic growth was 6%, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter. Diagnostics and Genomics recorded organic growth of 12% in the second quarter.

Bio-Techne Corp. announced that its Board has decided to pay a dividend of $0.32 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The quarterly dividend will be payable February 28, 2020 to all common shareholders of record on February 14, 2020.

