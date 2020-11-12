Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TECH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that TECH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $306.45, the dividend yield is .42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TECH was $306.45, representing a -3.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $316.87 and a 97.49% increase over the 52 week low of $155.17.

TECH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD). TECH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.25. Zacks Investment Research reports TECH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.63%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TECH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TECH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TECH as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund (FBT)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growt (MDYG)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (PBSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBSM with an increase of 19.65% over the last 100 days. FBT has the highest percent weighting of TECH at 3.79%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.