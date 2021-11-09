Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TECH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that TECH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $506.4, the dividend yield is .25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TECH was $506.4, representing a -6.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $543.85 and a 73.27% increase over the 52 week low of $292.26.

TECH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). TECH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.33. Zacks Investment Research reports TECH's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 19.9%, compared to an industry average of 7.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tech Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TECH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TECH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Biotech & Genome ETF (PBE)

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (MVV)

UltraPro MidCap400 (UMDD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UMDD with an increase of 27.36% over the last 100 days. PBE has the highest percent weighting of TECH at 5.22%.

