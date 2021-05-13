Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TECH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that TECH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $408.88, the dividend yield is .31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TECH was $408.88, representing a -8.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $444.83 and a 78.81% increase over the 52 week low of $228.67.

TECH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and BioNTech SE (BNTX). TECH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.58. Zacks Investment Research reports TECH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.45%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TECH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TECH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TECH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Biotech & Genome ETF (PBE)

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMHQ with an increase of 14.68% over the last 100 days. PBE has the highest percent weighting of TECH at 6.35%.

