Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TECH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that TECH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TECH was $389.95, representing a -2.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $399.83 and a 151.31% increase over the 52 week low of $155.17.

TECH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD). TECH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.38. Zacks Investment Research reports TECH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.63%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to TECH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TECH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Biotech & Genome ETF (PBE)

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund (FBT)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBE with an increase of 46.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TECH at 4.8%.

