Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TECH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that TECH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $266.29, the dividend yield is .48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TECH was $266.29, representing a -7.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $286.68 and a 71.61% increase over the 52 week low of $155.17.

TECH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD). TECH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.79. Zacks Investment Research reports TECH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.8%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TECH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TECH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TECH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Biotech & Genome ETF (PBE)

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (PBSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVOG with an increase of 65.48% over the last 100 days. PBE has the highest percent weighting of TECH at 4.8%.

