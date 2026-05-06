Bio-Techne Corp. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $51.04 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $22.58 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bio-Techne Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $82.75 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $311.41 million from $316.18 million last year.

Bio-Techne Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.04 Mln. vs. $22.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $311.41 Mln vs. $316.18 Mln last year.

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