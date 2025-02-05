Bio-Techne Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $34.89 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $27.47 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bio-Techne Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $68.13 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $297.03 million from $272.60 million last year.

Bio-Techne Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.89 Mln. vs. $27.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $297.03 Mln vs. $272.60 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.