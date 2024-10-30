Bio-Techne Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $33.60 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $50.99 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Bio-Techne Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $67.53 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $289.46 million from $276.94 million last year.

Bio-Techne Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $33.60 Mln. vs. $50.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.21 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $289.46 Mln vs. $276.94 Mln last year.

