Bio-Techne To Be Acquired By Merck In $11.3 Bln Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH), a commercial-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Minnesota, Thursday announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Darmstadt, Germany-based Merck KGaA (MKKGY) for $73 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $11.3 billion or EUR 9.9 billion.

The acquisition price represents a 36% premium to Bio-Techne's one-month volume-weighted average trading price. The companies anticipate that the acquisition will broaden product offerings, improve Merck's pipeline capabilities, and extend Bio-Techne's geographic reach and omnichannel customer access.

Merck plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and proceeds from new debt. The company expects to realize annual cost savings of approximately 140 million euros by the third year following the deal closure.

Under the terms of the agreement, Merck KGaA will add BioTechne's portfolio of cytokines, growth factors, antibodies, and immunoassay kits to its Life Science business.

In addition, Bio-Techne's ProteinSimple automated protein detection and analysis instruments are expected to strengthen Merck's analytical and bioprocess solutions, while its RNAscope and in-situ hybridization technologies are expected to enhance the spatial biology and diagnostics.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027, subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and approval by Bio-Techne shareholders.

Guggenheim Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as financial advisors to Merck KGaA. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is acting as legal counsel.

For Bio-Techne Corporation, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will act as exclusive financial advisor, while Sidley Austin LLP will act as their legal counsel.

MKKGY is currently trading at $ 33.29, up 4.52%.

TECH is currently trading up 19.36% to $70.28.

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