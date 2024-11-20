Bio-Techne announces partnership with Leader Life Sciences

Bio-Techne (TECH) announced a partnership with Leader Life Sciences. Under the agreement, Leader Life Sciences becomes a distributor of Bio-Techne’s portfolio across the Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC, countries, which include Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates. Under this agreement, Leader Life Sciences will distribute Bio-Techne’s extensive portfolio of innovative products, including antibodies, proteins, immunoassay kits, enzymes, small molecules, proteomic analysis instruments, and spatial biology tools to biopharma companies, laboratories, hospitals, and universities in the GCC region.

