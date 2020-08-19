Bio-Techne Announces Automation Of COVID-19 Research Protocols On Leica's Staining Platform

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) announced the automation of RNAscope COVID-19 probes on BOND RX, Leica Biosystems's staining platform, which allow researchers the ability to automate their COVID-19 research protocols, reducing manual labor and turnaround time.

The RNAscope probes are designed to detect SARS-Cov-2 viral RNA, SARS-Cov-2 viral replication sequences, and cellular receptors targeted by the virus.

Kim Kelderman, President, Diagnostics and Genomics Segment, Bio-Techne, said: "We believe RNAscope probes will enable researchers to gain a greater understanding of the pathogenesis of this disease. The availability of these probes on the automated Leica Biosystems platform will expediate important discoveries."

