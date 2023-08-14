News & Insights

Bio-Techne, Akoya To End Co-development Of RNAscope For Use With PhenoCycler-Fusion System

(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) announced Monday that the company will end their collaboration with Akoya Biosciences to co-develop an automated RNAscope workflow for use with the PhenoCycler-Fusion System. The decision was made following best efforts to achieve the intended program goals.

Bio-Techne said it plans to accelerate the development and commercialization of the first fully automated and scalable spatial multiomics workflow on the Lunaphore COMET system.

Bio-Techne will continue to support its customers utilizing RNAscope assays in conjunction with Opal reagents and PhenoImager HT systems purchased from Akoya.

