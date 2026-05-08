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TECH

Bio-Techne Achieves #85 Analyst Rank, Surpassing PNC Financial Services Group

May 08, 2026 — 11:50 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) has taken over the #85 spot from PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Bio-Techne Corp versus PNC Financial Services Group plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (TECH plotted in blue; PNC plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TECH vs. PNC:

TECH,PNC Relative Performance Chart

TECH is currently trading down about 4.6%, while PNC is off about 0.2% midday Friday.

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Also see:
 Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA
 HYEM YTD Return
 Top High Dividend Yield Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA-> HYEM YTD Return-> Top High Dividend Yield Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TECH
PNC

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