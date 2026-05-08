Bio-Techne Achieves #85 Analyst Rank, Surpassing PNC Financial Services Group

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) has taken over the #85 spot from PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Bio-Techne Corp versus PNC Financial Services Group plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (TECH plotted in blue; PNC plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TECH vs. PNC:

TECH is currently trading down about 4.6%, while PNC is off about 0.2% midday Friday.

Favorites »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.