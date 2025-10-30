Bio-Rad's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Surpass, Stock Falls

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BIO posted third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.74%. However, the bottom line increased 11.9% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

The quarter’s adjustments primarily eliminate the impacts of certain non-recurring items, such as the amortization of purchased intangibles, restructuring costs and losses from the change in the fair market value of equity securities.

The company’s GAAP loss was $12.70 per share compared to the EPS of $23.34 a year ago.

BIO's Q3 Revenues

Revenues of $653 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.24%. The figure also edged up 0.5% year over year (down 1.7% at constant exchange rate or CER).

Following the earnings announcement, Bio-Rad shares dropped 2.96% in yesterday’s after-market trading.

BIO's Segmental Analysis

Sales in the Life Science segment totaled $261.8 million, up 0.3% year over year (down 1.5% at CER). The currency-neutral year-over-year sales decline was due to a constrained academic research and biotech funding environment.

Net sales in the Clinical Diagnostics segment were $391.2 million, up 0.6% on a year-over-year basis (down 1.8% at CER). The currency-neutral year-over-year sales decrease was primarily due to lower reimbursement rates for diabetes testing in China.

BIO’s Margin Performance

In the quarter under review, Bio-Rad’s gross profit declined 3.5% to $343.4 million. The gross margin contracted 219 basis points (bps) to 52.6%.

Operating expenses amounted to $278.1 million, down 4.6% year over year. The operating profit totaled $65.3 million, up 1.2% from the prior-year level. The operating margin expanded 7 bps to 10%.

BIO's Financial Update

Bio-Rad exited the third quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents (including short-term investments) of $1.42 billion compared with $1.37 billion at the second-quarter end.

Total debt (including current maturities) at the end of 2024 was $1.20 billion, which remained flat on a sequential basis.

Net cash flow from operating activities totaled $367.3 million compared with the year-ago figure of $331 million.

Bio-Rad’s 2025 Guidance

Bio-Rad reiterated its financial guidance for full-year 2025, with adjusted, currency-neutral revenue growth of approximately 0-1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $2.58 billion, implying a 0.6% increase from the 2024 reported figure.

The adjusted operating margin for the full year is projected to be between 12% and 13%.

Our Take on BIO

Bio-Rad exited the third quarter with earnings missing and revenues surpassing estimates. The company continued to navigate a dynamic global environment and evolving conditions across the markets for its life science and clinical diagnostics products. Research customers continue to face uncertainty and are cautious with their budgets, reflected through continued weak instrument demand and some softness in consumables. The contraction of the gross margin is also discouraging.

On a promising note, Bio-Rad advanced its Droplet Digital PCR strategy during the quarter. The process chromatography business in Life Science experienced strong double-digit growth due to the timing of customer orders. The company expects the Diagnostics segment to return to growth in the fourth quarter, with the China reimbursement headwind annualizing and revenues from the quality controls portfolio expected to be realized.

BIO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Bio-Rad currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

