Bio-Rad vs. Charles River Labs: Which Medical Research Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Bio-Rad Laboratories offers high profitability and a liquid balance sheet with a current ratio above 5x.

Charles River Laboratories International maintains a leading scale in drug discovery services with over 19,000 employees globally.

Which healthcare stock is the better choice for your portfolio in 2026?

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Is your portfolio better served by a diagnostic equipment leader or a pharmaceutical research titan? Deciding between Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) and Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) requires weighing specialized equipment against clinical services.

Bio-Rad provides essential instruments and reagents used in labs worldwide, while Charles River offers critical research models and services for drug discovery. Investors often compare these two because they both occupy vital, non-discretionary positions within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical supply chains.

The case for Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories develops and markets products for life science research and clinical diagnostics. It serves a diverse customer base including researchers, clinicians, and scientists across the healthcare stocks, food science, and public health markets. The company maintains a global presence, with roughly 7,450 employees across 37 countries supporting its dual-segment business model.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $2.6 billion, reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 0.6%. The company reported net income of close to $759.9 million for the period, a big swing from the prior year’s $1.8 billion net loss.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.2x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholder equity, indicating a conservative use of borrowed funds. Free cash flow, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, reached nearly $312 million in FY 2025.

The case for Charles River Laboratories

Charles River Laboratories International provides products and services that support drug discovery and the safe manufacturing of therapeutics. Its client base includes biotechnology companies, government agencies, and academic institutions worldwide. During 2025, no single client accounted for more than 4% of total revenue, which suggests the business does not rely too heavily on any one customer to sustain its operations.

In FY 2025, revenue was just over $4.0 billion, a slight decline of approximately 1% from the prior year. The company reported a net loss of roughly $144.3 million during this fiscal period, a swing from a modest profit of just over $10 million the prior fiscal year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 1.0x. Free cash flow reached nearly $518.5 million in FY 2025. This figure represents the cash remaining after the company covers its operating expenses and investments in physical assets such as laboratory equipment.

Risk profile comparison

Bio-Rad faces significant competition in the diagnostics market from larger peers like Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR). Approximately 60% of its net sales come from international operations, exposing the business to currency fluctuations and complex foreign regulations. Additionally, the company holds a significant equity position in Sartorius AG, which causes its reported net income to fluctuate based on the market value of those shares.

Charles River relies on a limited international supply of research models, specifically non-human primates, which are susceptible to geopolitical instability and export restrictions. The company also faces competition from diversified clinical research organizations like Labcorp Holdings (NYSE:LH). Furthermore, a shift toward new methodologies that reduce animal testing could eventually lower demand for the company’s traditional research models and services.

Valuation comparison

Charles River appears significantly cheaper than Bio-Rad based on future earnings estimates, though Bio-Rad currently maintains higher profitability and a stronger balance sheet.

Metric Bio-Rad Laboratories Charles River Laboratories International Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 31.95x 16.6x 27.1x P/S ratio 3x 2.3x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both Bio-Rad and Charles River Laboratories are in the midst of retooling to put their businesses on firmer footing for growth.

Bio-Rad management is seeking to improve returns from its research and development efforts and has made some progress, but has found parts of its business affected by U.S. government policy, namely the reduction of federal health research funding and the war in the Middle East, which has disrupted a strong market for its blood-typing business. The company aims to continue improving cash flow and use some of the proceeds for share buybacks, which improve per-share ratios for remaining shareholders. Still, fiscal 2026 looks to be a year of headwinds for Bio-Rad, with analysts expecting a slight decline in sales to $2.57 billion and a steeper drop in net income to $225 million.

Charles River Labs, meanwhile, appears further along on its quest to refocus its business. Management has been divesting slower-moving businesses to focus on higher-margin efforts. That means fiscal 2026 revenue will be roughly $100 million lower this year, at $3.9 billion, but net income is projected to swing back to profitability at $285 million, as management expects to find $100 million in cost savings this year. The company has also been aggressive in securing its own supply for various business lines to lessen dependence on outside suppliers and drive long-term margins higher.

Both businesses have plans in place to drive long-term shareholder value by getting their operations back on a solid footing. But Charles River Laboratories is further along in its plan and, coupled with a cheaper share ratios, is the better buy in 2026.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Danaher and Thermo Fisher Scientific. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.