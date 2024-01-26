Bio-Rad Stock Gains 6%

(RTTNews) - Stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) gained 6 percent on Friday morning despite no corporate-specific news to influence the stock movement.

Currently, the stock is climbing 6.14 percent, to $335.71 over the previous close of $316.30 on a volume of 165,655 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock traded between $261.59 and $509.62 in the last 52-week period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.