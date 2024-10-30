Bio-Rad sees non-GAAP revenue down 2.5%-4% for FY24

Bio-Rad (BIO) continues to expect its non-GAAP revenue to decline by approximately 2.5 to 4.0 percent on a currency-neutral basis. The company estimates a non-GAAP operating margin of between 12.75 to 13.25 percent, which now also includes the impact of a one-time acquired in-process research and development expense related to an acquisition completed during the third quarter.

