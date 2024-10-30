Bio-Rad sees non-GAAP revenue down 2.5%-4% for FY24

Bio-Rad (BIO) continues to expect its non-GAAP revenue to decline by approximately 2.5 to 4.0 percent on a currency-neutral basis. The company estimates a non-GAAP operating margin of between 12.75 to 13.25 percent, which now also includes the impact of a one-time acquired in-process research and development expense related to an acquisition completed during the third quarter.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BIO:
- Is BIO a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Bio-Rad upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi
- Bio-Rad COO Last sells $990K in company shares
- S&P announces changes to S&P 400, 600 indexes for quarterly rebalance
- Palantir, Dell Technologies, Erie Indemnity to be added to S&P 500 on 9/23
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.