Bio-Rad sees non-GAAP revenue down 2.5%-4% for FY24

October 30, 2024 — 04:26 pm EDT

Bio-Rad (BIO) continues to expect its non-GAAP revenue to decline by approximately 2.5 to 4.0 percent on a currency-neutral basis. The company estimates a non-GAAP operating margin of between 12.75 to 13.25 percent, which now also includes the impact of a one-time acquired in-process research and development expense related to an acquisition completed during the third quarter.

