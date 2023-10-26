Bio-Rad Labs cuts 2023 revenue growth forecast as biotechs cut spending

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO.N on Thursday lowered its annual revenue growth forecast, given the uncertain pace of the biopharma sector's recovery and ongoing macro challenges, sending the company's shares down about 11% in extended trading.

The diagnostic firm's third quarter was primarily impacted by further deterioration in biopharmaceutical, early biotech customer spending and a challenging macroeconomic environment in China.

Bio-Rad now expects adjusted revenue growth between 0% and 0.5% on a currency-neutral basis, compared with a previously expected growth of 4.5%. The outlook excludes Bio-Rad's COVID-related sales.

The company — which sells laboratory apparatus, instruments, diagnostics to drug manufacturers, biotechs and food producers — cut its outlook for annual revenue growth on a currency neutral basis for a third straight quarter.

It reported total sales of $632.1 million for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, while analysts expected $689.57 million, according to LSEG data.

Bio-Rad echoed larger rival Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.N that signaled a slump in demand from biotechs for its services used in making therapies and vaccines could extend into the next year.

Bio-Rad's life science segment that serves biotech, pharmaceutical and food testing clients, reported a 17.1% fall in sales to $263.5 million.

The clinical diagnostics unit, Bio-Rad's revenue driver, through which it manufactures and sells blood and other diagnostic test kits to hospitals and physicians, reported sales of $368.1 million.

On an adjusted basis, Bio-Rad earned $2.33 per share in the July-to-September period, missing analysts' estimates of $2.78 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

