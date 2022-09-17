Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Bio-Rad Laboratories Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories had US$1.19b of debt, up from US$1.24m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$1.97b in cash, leading to a US$781.0m net cash position. NYSE:BIO Debt to Equity History September 17th 2022

A Look At Bio-Rad Laboratories' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Bio-Rad Laboratories had liabilities of US$613.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$3.15b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.97b as well as receivables valued at US$456.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.34b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are worth a very impressive total of US$13.7b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Bio-Rad Laboratories also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

And we also note warmly that Bio-Rad Laboratories grew its EBIT by 16% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Bio-Rad Laboratories's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Bio-Rad Laboratories may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Bio-Rad Laboratories recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 93% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Bio-Rad Laboratories's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$781.0m. The cherry on top was that in converted 93% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$364m. So we don't think Bio-Rad Laboratories's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Bio-Rad Laboratories you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

