Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) insiders may have foreseen weakness, sold US$2.2m worth of stock despite low prices

Despite the fact that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.'s (NYSE:BIO) value has dropped 4.8% in the last week insiders who sold US$2.2m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Given that the average selling price of US$727 is still lower than the current share price, insiders would probably have been better off keeping their shares.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bio-Rad Laboratories

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & CFO, Ilan Daskal, for US$677k worth of shares, at about US$753 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$730. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Bio-Rad Laboratories insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BIO Insider Trading Volume October 5th 2021

I will like Bio-Rad Laboratories better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories. In total, insiders sold US$1.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Bio-Rad Laboratories Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Bio-Rad Laboratories insiders own 15% of the company, currently worth about US$3.2b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Bio-Rad Laboratories Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Bio-Rad Laboratories shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Bio-Rad Laboratories makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Bio-Rad Laboratories you should be aware of, and 2 of these don't sit too well with us.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.