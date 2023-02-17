Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $463.67, changing hands as high as $477.63 per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BIO's low point in its 52 week range is $344.63 per share, with $651.825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $470.51. The BIO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
