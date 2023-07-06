Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) closed at $377.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of instruments used in biomedical research had gained 1.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bio-Rad Laboratories as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.56, down 24.26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $688.15 million, down 0.43% from the year-ago period.

BIO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.81 per share and revenue of $2.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.23% and +3.42%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.23% lower. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.02, so we one might conclude that Bio-Rad Laboratories is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

