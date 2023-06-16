Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) closed at $376.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of instruments used in biomedical research had lost 0.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bio-Rad Laboratories as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post earnings of $2.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $696.05 million, up 0.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.12 per share and revenue of $2.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.08% and +3.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.96% lower within the past month. Bio-Rad Laboratories is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Bio-Rad Laboratories's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.18, which means Bio-Rad Laboratories is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

