Bio-Rad (BIO) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Operating Margin Up

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BIO posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.31, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%. However, the bottom line improved 1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The quarter’s adjustments eliminate the impacts of certain non-recurring items like amortization of purchased intangibles, (gains) losses from the change in the fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable, losses on equity-method investments and others.

The GAAP EPS of the company was $27.78 per share in the fourth quarter against a GAAP loss of $52.54 in the year-ago quarter.

Full-year adjusted EPS was $14.42, a 9.5% plunge from the end of 2021. The metric, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

Revenues in Detail

Revenues of $730.3 million in the quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. Revenues declined 0.3% from the year-ago quarter (up 5.8% at the constant exchange rate or CER). The company reported COVID-related revenues of $13 million, a significant decline from $46 million reported a year ago.

Full-year revenues were $2.80 billion, reflecting a 4.1% decline from the comparable 2021 period. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.

Segmental Analysis

Sales at the Life Science segment in the fourth quarter totaled $359.7 million, up 10.1% year over year and 16.4% at CER. The sales decline was primarily due to lower COVID-related sales.Excluding COVID-related sales, Life Science revenues increased 28.1%, primarily driven by Droplet Digital PCR, process chromatography, Western blotting, and qPCR products.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Quote

Net sales at the Clinical Diagnostics segment totaled $369.6 million, down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis and 2.9% at CER. Apart from the COVID-related sales decline, the decrease was primarily due to continuing supply chain constraints, which impacted instrument placements and sales of related consumables.

Margins

In the quarter under review, Bio-Rad’s gross profit fell 0.7% to $397.1 million. Gross margin contracted 20 basis points (bps) to 54.4%.

Operating expenses were $278.4 million in the fourth quarter, down 4.3% year over year. Operating profit totaled $118.7 million, reflecting an 8.9% rise from the prior-year quarter. The operating margin in the fourth quarter expanded 139 bps to 16.2%.

Financial Update

Bio-Rad exited the year 2022 with cash and cash equivalents (including short-term investments) of 1.79 billion compared with $875.5 million at the end of 2021. Total debt (including current maturities) at the end of 2022 was $1.19 billion compared with $11 million at the end of 2021.

Cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of fourth-quarter 2022 was $194.4 million compared with the year-ago figure of $669.5 million.

2023 Guidance

Bio-Rad provided its guidance for full-year 2023.

The company anticipates currency-neutral revenue growth to be between 6% and 7%. Starting in 2023, Bio-Rad does not anticipate breaking out COVID-related sales, with its contribution becoming immaterial to the overall revenue base. When excluding the 2022 COVID-related sales, the company estimates currency-neutral revenue growth in 2023 to be between 10% and 11%.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.86 billion.

The adjusted operating margin projection for the full year is 19.5%.

Our Take

Bio-Rad exited 2022 with lower-than-expected earnings and revenues. The fourth-quarter decline in revenues was mainly the result of lower COVID-related sales compared with the year-ago period as well as continuing supply chain constraints.

On a positive note, on a geographic basis, the company experienced double-digit currency-neutral year-over-year core revenue growth in the Americas and Asia, while Europe posted a more modest increase, primarily reflecting ongoing supply chain constraints for diagnostic products.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Bio-Rad currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH, McKesson Corporation MCK and Hologic, Inc. HOLX.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.32, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.8%. Revenues of $51.47 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cardinal Health has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.6%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other two, the average being 6.4%.

McKesson, with a Zacks Rank #2, reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted EPS of $6.90, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.8%. Revenues of $70.49 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 0.02%.

McKesson has a long-term estimated growth rate of 10.4%. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other two, the average being 3.4%.

Hologic reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.9%. Revenues of $1.07 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.5%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Hologic has a long-term estimated growth rate of 15.2%. HOLX’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 30.6%.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.