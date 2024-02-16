Bio-Rad (BIO) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss, Margins Down

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BIO posted fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.10, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. However, the bottom line declined 6.3% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

The quarter’s adjustments eliminate the impacts of certain non-recurring items like the amortization of purchased intangibles, Restructuring costs, gains/losses from the change in the fair market value of equity securities and gains/losses on equity-method investments.

The company’s GAAP EPS was $12.14 per share in the fourth quarter compared to GAAP earnings of $27.78 in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, adjusted earnings per share was $11.78, down 18.3% from 2022. However, it exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%.

Revenues in Detail

Revenues of $681.2 million in the fourth quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. The figure dropped 6.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels (down 7.7% at the constant exchange rate or CER). The company reported COVID-19-related revenues of $0.3 million, a significant decline from $13.4 million reported a year ago.

For the full year, Bio-Rad reported revenues of $2.67 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. It also declined 4.7% on a reported basis (down 4.1% at CER) from the 2022 level.

Segmental Analysis

Sales in the Life Science segment in the fourth quarter totaled $291.1 million, down 19.1% year over year and 19.9% at CER. Excluding pandemic-related sales, Life Science revenues declined 17% due to lower sales of ddPCR, qPCR and Western blotting products. This compares with our model’s projection of $279 million for the fourth quarter.

Net sales in the Clinical Diagnostics segment totaled $389 million, up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis and 4.2% at CER. Apart from COVID-19-related sales, revenues increased 4.3% year over year, led by the increased demand for strong demand for diabetes and quality-control-related products. This compares with our model’s projection of $408.9 million for the fourth quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Quote

Margins

In the quarter under review, Bio-Rad’s gross profit fell 7.7% to $366.6 million.

The gross margin contracted 59 basis points (bps) to 53.8%. This can be attributed to a number of factors, including lower manufacturing volume, the impacts of inflation and inventory reserves.

Operating expenses were $271 million in the fourth quarter, down 2.7% year over year. The operating profit totaled $95.3 million, down 19.7% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The operating margin in the fourth quarter contracted 226 bps to 13.9%.

Financial Update

Bio-Rad exited the fourth quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents (including short-term investments) of $1.61 billion compared with $1.79 billion at the end of 2022. Total debt (including current maturities) at the end of the fourth quarter was $1.19 billion, almost in line with the reported figure at the end of 2022.

The cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of 2023 was $374.9 million compared with the year-ago figure of $194.4 million.

2024 Guidance

Bio-Rad has provided its guidance for the full year 2024.

The company anticipates non-GAAP currency-neutral revenue growth of approximately 1%-2.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.68 billion.

The adjusted operating margin projection for the full year is 13.5%-14%.

Our Take

Bio-Rad exited the fourth quarter of 2023 on a mixed note, with an earnings beat and a revenue miss. The ongoing weaknesses in the biotech and biopharma end markets primarily impacted sales of the company’s Life Science segment products.Further, it continued to experience weak demand for Life Science products in China. Added to this, ddPCR and qPCR sales faced difficult comparisons due to the backorder burndown. These led to the year-over-year decrease in the quarter’s top line.

Meanwhile, a contraction in the margins also raises apprehension.

On a positive note, the company witnessed growth across the Clinical Diagnostics segment driven by increased demand for diabetes products, as well as from the reduction of elevated backorders.

