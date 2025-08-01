Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.61 in Q2 2025 beat analyst estimates by 50.9%, and Non-GAAP revenue of $651.6 million in Q2 2025 exceeded forecasts by 5.9%.

GAAP revenue in the Life Science segment returned to growth, increasing 4.9% in Q2 2025, while Net sales in the Clinical Diagnostics segment remained essentially flat year-over-year in Q2 2025, with persistent pressure in China.

Gross and operating margins declined year over year in Q2 2025, with tariff challenges contributing to margin compression.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics, posted its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025. The most important news was a clear earnings and revenue beat: Adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) were $2.61 in Q2 2025, well above the $1.73 non-GAAP analyst consensus for Q2 2025. Non-GAAP revenue reached $651.6 million in Q2 2025 compared to the $615.2 million non-GAAP revenue expectation. Sales saw slight growth compared to the same period in 2024, with total net sales increasing by 2.1% in Q2 2025 versus Q2 2024, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins declined in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024, and GAAP operating margin also declined, underlining persistent challenges despite headline results. Overall, the quarter showed strong top-line performance, steady innovation, and ongoing margin pressure amid ongoing industry and geopolitical headwinds.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.61 $1.73 $3.11 (16.1%) Revenue $651.6 million $615.2 million $638.5 million 2.1% Revenue – Clinical Diagnostics segment $388.8 million N/A N/A Non-GAAP Operating Margin 13.6% 16.7% (3.1 pp) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $70.8 million $55.4 million N/A

Company overview and strategic focus

Bio-Rad Laboratories specializes in the development and manufacturing of products for life science research and clinical diagnostics. Its tools and systems help scientists and healthcare professionals to conduct biological research and perform diagnostic testing for diseases and medical conditions.

The company’s recent focus has revolved around innovation through research and development, expansion of its product portfolio, and targeted strategic acquisitions. Staying ahead of regulatory changes while maintaining strong global distribution and investing in technology and manufacturing are all key to its ongoing success. Execution in these areas, together with effective cost control and adaptation to market trends, is crucial for Bio-Rad's performance in both its Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics businesses.

Quarterly performance and notable developments

In Q2 2025, Bio-Rad delivered results that surpassed Wall Street’s expectations on both revenue and adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share. Revenue grew 2.1% year-over-year on a GAAP basis in Q2 2025, Non-GAAP earnings per share declined from $3.11 in the prior year to $2.61 in Q2 2025 due to margin pressures. This divergence highlights that top-line gains have not fully filtered down to profitability, a point supported by the contraction in non-GAAP operating margin from 16.7% to 13.6% in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024.

This segment includes instruments and consumables for laboratory research, such as digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) systems. Life Science revenue rose 4.9% in Q2 2025, led by higher demand for process chromatography products, which are used in the purification of biological molecules, and food safety product sales. However, core instrument demand remained subdued, especially in the U.S, reflecting lower government and academic funding.

The Clinical Diagnostics segment, which supplies medical testing equipment and consumables to hospitals and laboratories, saw revenue remain essentially flat in Q2 2025, with no material increase reported. Diagnostics performance was held back by ongoing reimbursement cuts for diabetes testing in China. These declines were partly offset by growth in demand for quality control and immunology diagnostics products in other global markets. Management explained, “Clinical Diagnostics segment net sales for Q2 2025 were $388.8 million, essentially flat compared to the same period in 2024. On a currency-neutral basis, net sales decreased 0.7 percent.”

Gross margin and operating margin both decreased in Q2 2025, with the company attributing this to ongoing tariffs and restructuring expenses. Tariffs between the U.S. and China alone now account for up to 130 basis points (or about $30 million) in non-GAAP operating margin impact for FY2025. Bio-Rad has responded by adding surcharges for certain customers and exploring new manufacturing strategies. Despite these challenges, reaching $70.8 million in free cash flow in Q2 2025. The period also saw the closing of the Stilla Technologies acquisition, expanding Bio-Rad's digital PCR portfolio with products like the QX Continuum system and the QX700 series -- tools supporting detection and quantification of genetic material.

Strategic investment remained active. The company's stake in Sartorius AG, a German bioprocessing and laboratory equipment company, swung sharply in value, driving a one-off profit on a GAAP basis in Q2 2025 after last year's large loss. Share repurchases also accelerated, with $242.1 million spent in the first half of 2025. Management reiterated an active appetite for pursuing larger acquisitions if attractive opportunities arise. Bio-Rad does not currently pay a dividend.

Looking ahead: Guidance and watch points

Management raised its non-GAAP outlook for FY2025. It now expects non-GAAP, currency-neutral revenue growth of around 0% to 1% for FY2025, up from prior forecasts. Non-GAAP operating margin guidance has also been increased, with a new range of 12.0% to 13.0% for FY2025, compared to the earlier 10.0% to 12.0%.

Key areas for investors to watch in the coming quarters include the trend in gross and operating margins, given ongoing pressure from tariffs, product mix, and inflation; further changes in China, where both Clinical Diagnostics and Life Science segments face uncertainty; and developments in U.S. academic funding impacting laboratory instrument sales. The success of integrating the Stilla Technologies acquisition should also be monitored, as digital PCR platforms are a growing focus for both research and applied markets. Bio-Rad does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.