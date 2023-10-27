Bio-Rad (BIO) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates, Cuts 2023 View

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BIO posted third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.8%. However, the bottom line declined 10.4% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

The quarter’s adjustments eliminate the impacts of certain non-recurring items like the amortization of purchased intangibles, gains/losses from the change in the fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable and restructuring costs.

The GAAP EPS of the company was $3.64 per share in the third quarter against a GAAP loss of $5.48 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues in Detail

Revenues of $632.1 million in the quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. The figure dropped 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels (down 7.9% at the constant exchange rate or CER). The company reported

COVID-19-related revenues of $0.3 million, a significant decline from the $17.2 million reported a year ago.

Segmental Analysis

Sales in the Life Science segment in the third quarter totaled $263.5 million, down 17.1% year over year and 17.8% at CER. Excluding pandemic-related sales, Life Science revenues declined 13.7% due to lower sales of qPCR and process chromatography and western blotting products. This compares with our model’s projection of $345.4 million for the third quarter.

Net sales in the Clinical Diagnostics segment totaled $368.1 million, up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis and 1% at CER. Apart from COVID-19-related sales, revenues increased 1.4% year over year, led by the increased demand for diagnostic testing systems and quality control products. This compares with our model’s projection of $344.7 million for the third quarter.

Margins

In the quarter under review, Bio-Rad’s gross profit fell 9.9% to $335.7 million.

The gross margin contracted 162 basis points (bps) to 53.1%. This can be attributed to an unfavorable product mix, with a higher-than-anticipated percentage of instrument sales versus reagents and a higher cost of raw materials.

Operating expenses were $244.7 million in the third quarter, down 11.9% year over year. The operating profit totaled $90.9 million, down 3.9% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The operating margin in the third quarter expanded 49 bps to 14.4%.

Financial Update

Bio-Rad exited the third quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents (including short-term investments) of $1.76 billion compared with $1.73 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Total debt (including current maturities) at the end of the third quarter was $1.19 billion, almost in line with the reported figure at the end of first-quarter 2023.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Quote

The cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of the third quarter of 2023 was $293.9 million compared with the year-ago figure of $114.8 million.

2023 Guidance

Bio-Rad updated its guidance for the full year 2023.

The company anticipates currency-neutral revenue growth of approximately 3.5% (up from the previous guidance of 0.8%). Excluding pandemic-related sales, the company estimates currency-neutral 2023 revenue growth of 0-0.5% (earlier 4.5%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.81 billion.

The adjusted operating margin projection for the full year is 14.5% (earlier 16%).

Our Take

Bio-Rad exited the third quarter of 2023 with lower-than-expected earnings and revenues. A significant decline in COVID-19-related sales led to the year-over-year decrease in the quarter’s top line. Further deterioration in biopharma and early biotech customer spending, as well as a challenging macroeconomic environment in China, impacted third-quarter performance. Meanwhile, a contraction in the adjusted gross margin also raises apprehension. Given the uncertain pace of the biopharma sector’s recovery and the ongoing macro challenges, Bio-Rad lowers its full-year 2023 outlook, which is discouraging.

On a positive note, the company witnessed growth across the Clinical Diagnostics segment driven by increased demand for diagnostic testing systems and quality control products.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Bio-Rad currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some of the top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space that are supposed to report earnings soon are Addus HomeCare ADUS, Insulet PODD and Inari Medical NARI.

Addus currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its third-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS is pegged at $1.05. The same for its revenues stands at $266.2 million.

Addus has a long-term historical growth rate of 12.6%. ADUS’ earnings yield of 5.24% compares favorably with the industry’s yield of 4.37%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Insulet’s third-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at 40 cents. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $413.8 million. Insulet currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Insulet has an estimated long-term growth rate of 41.5%. PODD’s earnings yield of 1.14% compares favorably with the industry’s -2.62%.

Inari Medical currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its third-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at a breakeven level. The same for revenues is pegged at $122.4 million.

NARI has an estimated growth rate of 107.3% for 2023. NARI’s earnings yield of 0.07% compares favorably with the industry’s yield of -8.47%.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.