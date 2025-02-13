Bio-Path's BP1002 Advances To Higher Dose Cohort In Phase 1/1b Study In Acute Myeloid Leukemia

(RTTNews) - Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH), a biotechnology company, provided an update on its ongoing Phase 1/1b clinical trial of BP1002 for the treatment of refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia, including venetoclax-resistant patients.

The trial has now moved into the fourth, higher dose cohort of 90 mg/m², following a promising patient response in the third cohort.

One patient in the third cohort demonstrated a meaningful response, experiencing stable disease and a significant reduction in blast count after just one treatment cycle, the company said.

This outcome is especially significant for venetoclax-resistant acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients, who typically have limited treatment options and poor prognosis, with a median survival of less than three months.

The Phase 1/1b trial is being conducted at leading U.S. cancer centers, and the trial will soon assess BP1002 in combination with decitabine for the treatment of these vulnerable patients.

BP1002 targets the Bcl-2 protein at the mRNA level, potentially overcoming resistance to existing therapies like venetoclax.

This advancement is crucial as the need for alternative therapies grows for AML patients who have failed or relapsed from frontline venetoclax-based treatment.

BPTH closed Wednesday's (Feb.12 2025) trading at $0.72 down by 6.37%. In premarket trading Thursday, the stock is down by 9.72% at $0.65.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.