Bio-Path Updates Phase 1/1b Study Of BP1001-A In Solid Tumor

(RTTNews) - Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (BPTH) Wednesday provided an update from its ongoing Phase 1/1b study of BP1001-A in solid tumor patients.

In the Phase 1/1b study, the first patient treated with the higher dose of BP1001-A has shown tumor regression and stable disease. This elderly female patient with gynecologic cancer had previously been treated with multiple lines of chemotherapy along with multiple surgeries for the disease.

Additionally, Bio-Path reported extended treatment durability in two elderly patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in Phase 2 triple combination study of prexigebersen, venetoclax and decitabine.

"These positive responses mark a significant milestone for Bio-Path as they suggest our DNAbilize platform technology has the potential to produce multiple drug candidates capable of target-specific protein inhibition for over-expressed, disease-causing gene products," said Peter H. Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Path.

