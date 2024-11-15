News & Insights

Bio-Path reports Q3 EPS (70c) vs. ($6.36) last year

November 15, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

“The third quarter was a particularly productive period for Bio-Path (BPTH) as we initiated our obesity program, which marks the first application of our DNAbilize platform beyond oncology and highlights its broad therapeutic potential,” said Peter Nielsen, President and CEO. “Importantly, we continued to advance our oncology programs and were delighted with the swift enrollment of the third cohort in our Phase 1/1b clinical trial of BP1002 in venetoclax-resistant AML patients, which was ahead of our projected timelines. We also published an article highlighting the broad anti-tumor effect of BP1003 in numerous preclinical solid tumor models, including breast, ovarian, and pancreatic cancer, in the peer-reviewed journal, Biomedicines.”

