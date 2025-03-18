News & Insights

Bio-Path Holdings Reports Encouraging Results From Preclinical Studies Of BP1001-A

(RTTNews) - Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) Tuesday reported encouraging results from preclinical studies of BP1001-A that support its potential as a treatment for obesity in patients with Type 2 diabetes.

Updated results from the second stage of pre-clinical studies in skeletal muscle fiber cell models showed that BP1001-A increases insulin sensitivity in C2C12 myotubes. previously Bio-Path had reported that BP1001-A increased insulin sensitivity in myoblast cells.

High fat diet rich in saturated fatty acids can lead to insulin resistance. Palmitic acid, the most common saturated fatty acid in a high fat diet, has been shown to impair insulin signaling. Recent pre-clinical work showed that BP1001-A attenuated palmitic acid-induced insulin resistance and restored insulin sensitivity in C2C12 myoblasts and myotubes.

The company plans to use a mouse model to assess the impact of BP1001-A on animal weight and its effect on insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance in the final step of preclinical study. If found successful, Bio-Path expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in 2025 to commence Phase 1 study.

