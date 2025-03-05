BIO-PATH HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $BPTH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BIO-PATH HOLDINGS ($BPTH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.38 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BPTH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BIO-PATH HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of BIO-PATH HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 237,561 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $275,570
- APOLLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 14,880 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,260
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 14,085 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,815
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 12,325 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,296
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 12,237 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,194
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 10,917 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,663
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 10,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,600
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.