BIO-key International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BKYI) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse BIO-key International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BKYI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. BIO-key International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The US$28m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$9.8m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which BIO-key International will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the American Software analysts is that BIO-key International is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$200k in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 113% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of BIO-key International's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 1.1% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

